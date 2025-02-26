KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) has denied allegations that two of its volunteers were proselytising to Muslims at a People’s Housing Programme (PPR) project here.

In a statement responding to news reports of the incident, the Mormon Church said its volunteers have never attempted to convert Muslims and remain committed to upholding local laws.

“The Church reiterates its foundational doctrine of ‘obeying, honouring, and sustaining the law’ and maintains that its volunteers have not, at any time, engaged in proselytising to Muslims,” it said in a statement.

The LDS, which said t has had a presence in Malaysia for over 50 years, insisted that its local members and volunteers respect the country’s legal and religious framework.

It further affirmed its commitment to religious harmony and unity, stressing that its approach remains peaceful and in accordance with Malaysia’s legal requirements.

The controversy emerged after reports suggested that two members of the church were recorded being confronted by residents of the PPR, after allegedly engaging in preaching activities there.

Under Malaysian law, it is a criminal offence for non-Muslims to proselytise to Muslims, with strict regulations in place to prevent religious conversions from Islam to other faiths.

Previously, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) said legal action should be taken against the individuals if they were found to have proselytised to Muslims.