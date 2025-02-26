KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 26 — The five men who assaulted a person with disabilities at Pasar Tani Padang Astana Chukai, Kemaman, in January have each been fined RM2,000.

Kemaman District police chief, Supt Mohd Razi Rosli, said the penalty was imposed after they pleaded guilty under Section 323 of the Penal Code at the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

However, Mohd Razi stated in a press release today that another arrested individual pleaded not guilty and has claimed trial.

“The police advise the public to refrain from making false statements or unfounded speculations. Investigations will be conducted transparently and fairly.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in providing information to assist with the case,” he said.

He also advised the public to exercise caution when taking any action in public spaces.

Previously, a 1-minute-52-second video went viral on social media, showing a man being assaulted and dragged by several individuals at Pasar Tani Padang Astaka Chukai.

Police said investigations revealed that the incident occurred when the victim, Ahmad Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, rode his motorcycle into the market area and accidentally collided with a stall, causing the vendor’s food items to fall.

The assault on the disabled individual drew widespread attention, including from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, both of whom sent representatives to visit the victim and his family. — Bernama