SHAH ALAM, Feb 26 — A man suspected of being involved in an attempt to sexually assault a young girl at a mosque in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, on Feb 21 will be charged at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court this Thursday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the investigation paper has been completed and referred to the Selangor Deputy Prosecutor’s Office yesterday.

“We have received instruction to charge the suspect under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017.

“If convicted, the suspect could face imprisonment of up to 20 years and may also be subjected to whipping,” he said in a statement.

It was reported that police detained a 19-year-old local man for alleged sexual assault on a girl, an incident that went viral recently.

Selangor Welfare Department director Azmir Kassim was reported as saying that the suspect holds a learning disability card. — Bernama