PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to human rights, highlighting the crises in Palestine and Myanmar during the 58th Session of the Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement yesterday, the foreign ministry said Mohamad delivered Malaysia’s address via a recorded message, stressing the need for urgent international action on these pressing issues.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, stated that Malaysia condemns Israel’s violations of international law and the genocide that has led to the loss of civilian lives.

Mohamad urged the international community to address the root causes of the conflict, particularly the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, and called for the immediate implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion of July 2024.

Reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to Palestinian reconstruction efforts, he announced the country’s plan to host the 4th Ministerial Meeting of East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) this year to support sustainable development and empower Palestinian communities.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, the foreign minister reaffirmed the country’s dedication to strengthening ASEAN’s voice on human rights, particularly through the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights.

Addressing the Myanmar crisis, he called for a conducive environment for dialogue and reiterated the importance of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus (5PC) as the foundation for resolving the conflict.

Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to working with the United Nations (UN) and other human rights mechanisms to tackle global challenges, including climate change, health, and the protection of vulnerable groups.

The Foreign Minister concluded by reiterating Malaysia’s commitment to advancing human rights, both domestically and globally, through reforms and capacity-building programmes.

He also called for a more effective and responsive Human Rights Council that upholds its mandate with fairness, transparency, and accountability. — Bernama