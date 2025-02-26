HANOI, Feb 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy call on General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, at the party’s headquarters here, marking the start of his two-day working visit to the ASEAN-member country.

His courtesy call on Lam took place merely an hour after his arrival at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, his second visit to the Vietnam since assuming the Prime Minister’s post.

Anwar and Lam spent about 30 minutes discussing various matters related to bilateral diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Vietnam.

Lam undertook an official visit to Malaysia in November last year, his first since being elected as head of the Communist Party of Vietnam in August 2024.

In a statement yesterday morning, Wisma Putra said the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, as well as the country’s Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, today

The statement added that the meetings will provide an opportunity for both countries to chart a clear path towards strengthening bilateral cooperation under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Besides Lam, Anwar also paid a courtesy call on Timor-Leste President, José Ramos-Horta, tonight at a hotel in Hanoi where both leaders are staying.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Second ASEAN Future Forum, organised by the Vietnamese government today.

Speaking to the Malaysian media, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Datuk Tan Yang Thai, said as ASEAN Chairman, the Prime Minister’s keynote address at the forum tomorrow will emphasise efforts to strengthen the regional grouping in addressing several key issues.

“The Prime Minister’s keynote address will generally highlight efforts to reinforce ASEAN in the face of major power competition, advance ASEAN’s digital economy agenda, drive green initiatives, and prioritise sustainable development to secure the future of ASEAN member states,” he said.

Anwar will leave for home today after attending the forum. — Bernama