KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described his meeting with Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sa’id Sabri yesterday as very meaningful in carving out the continuous efforts to fight for the position of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Prime Minister said the meeting with the Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque was also important to assist in Gaza’s redevelopment efforts.

“This (meeting) space is also important so that stakeholders in the country’s educational institutions can establish relationships with Al-Quds University in Baitulmuqaddis for the sake of the continuity of knowledge and development of the Palestinian people.

Baitulmuqaddis is not just history, it is a trust that we must defend and develop for the future of the ummah!,” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Sheikh Dr Ekrima was a special guest at the MADANI Knowledge Ceremony in Putrajaya. —Bernama