HANOI, Feb 26 -- ASEAN must build a robust and resilient supply chain ecosystem within the region to withstand looming geostrategic challenges, such as the recent tariffs imposed by the United States and the counter-tariffs by those on the receiving end, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“While some might argue that ASEAN could benefit as global supply chains recalibrate and seek diversification, the reality is far more complex. The question remains: can ASEAN truly capitalise on these shifts, or will we be caught in the crossfire of great power rivalry?

“In either case, we must ensure that any gains from investment and trade be distributed equitably among our member states and not exacerbate existing disparities,” he said in his keynote address at the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Hanoi, Vietnam today.

Calling it an era of rivalry and division, he said the 10-member bloc must adopt a new model of trade integration that aligns with global trends toward environmental sustainability.

“The economic developmental gap across our region is stark - where, for example, the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of some ASEAN members are more than 34 times that of others – a challenge we must collectively address. We must commit to ensuring that no nation within ASEAN is left behind in the pursuit of economic growth,” he added. —Bernama