IPOH, Feb 25 — UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that the notice on the vacancy of the Ayer Kuning State Legislative Assembly seat has been sent to the Election Commission (EC).

“The Speaker (Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid) officially sent the letter (notice) to the EC yesterday,” he told reporters after visiting the relatives of the Ayer Kuning assemblyman, the late Ishsam Shahruddin, who passed away last Saturday.

Ishsam who won the Ayer Kuning state seat in the 15th general election in 2022, died of a heart attack after participating in a football match at a stadium in Penang, last Saturday evening.

As a result, a by-election must be held because the Perak State Assembly has not yet completed its three-year mandate.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman, said discussions at the party leadership level will be held before the EC meets to determine the important dates for the by-election.

Ahmad Zahid said the party would discuss with the EC regarding the appropriate date for the by-election following the celebration of Ramadan and Syawal as well as the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting which will be held from April 15 to 19.

“So we will ask the EC to give its opinion and it will be subject to the discussions that will be held,” said Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said based on the understanding made in the Unity Government, BN would field candidate in the by-election.

In KUALA LUMPUR, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the fasting month of Ramadan would not be a factor for the by-election campaign if the EC had so determined.

He said that several by-elections and state elections had been held during Ramadan before, proving that it could be implemented without any problems.

“We will follow the decision made by the EC, if it is set in the month of Ramadan, it will not prevent us from campaigning. The sooner the better,” he said, adding that he and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad would convene a meeting with the party machinery in Tapah tomorrow to discuss the preparations for the by-election. — Bernama