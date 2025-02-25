PASIR MAS, Feb 25 — A woman in a viral video showing her posing as a guest at a wedding and stealing from the host’s house was today sentenced to 24 months in jail and fined RM3,000 for the offence.

Magistrate Mohd Fauzan Mohd Suhairi handed down the sentence on Tuan Maimun Che Tuan, 61, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was ordered to serve the jail sentence from today and to be jailed for another six months if she failed to pay the fine.

Tuan Maimun was charged with stealing RM2,500 belonging to Norhayati Mohd Noor, 59, in Kampung Tasek Berangan here at 12.42 pm last Feb 1.

She was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Syazalia Che Suhaimi, while lawyer Nur Amira Mat, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented Tuan Maimun. — Bernama