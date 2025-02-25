SHAH ALAM, Feb 25 — A man was killed while his child escaped unhurt after a tree fell on their car following heavy rain and strong winds in Kampung Bukit Kuda, Klang, yesterday evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they were alerted to the incident at about 6.31 pm and deployed personnel from the Klang Selatan Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

He said upon arrival, they found a car crushed by a fallen tree, with the driver still trapped inside, while a 13-year-old child had been rescued by members of the public without any injuries.

“After the fallen tree was cut, the 46-year-old victim, who was the father of the child, was extricated at 7.12 pm. He was pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel,” he said in a statement today.

In a separate incident at the Section 15 roundabout here, a driver had a narrow escape when a tree fell on his car at 6.49 pm.

Ahmad Mukhlis said seven personnel from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to remove the tree, and the driver was unharmed. — Bernama