KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia is committed to positioning ASEAN as a global leader in sustainable finance and will advocate for deeper collaboration in green financing, regional energy connectivity, and the expansion of sustainable investment frameworks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said ASEAN’s energy transition cannot occur in isolation and that no country can achieve its sustainability goals without strong regional cooperation.

“The depth of our collaboration will determine how swiftly and effectively we decarbonise our economies while safeguarding energy security and affordability.

“While the ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance is a commendable step forward, we must strive to go further,” he said in his keynote opening address titled ‘Sustainable Financing for Energy Transition’ at the 2025 ASEAN Banking and Finance Summit here today. — Bernama