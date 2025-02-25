KOTA BHARU, Feb 25 — A manager of a travel agency was sentenced to a total of 14 years and six months in jail and six strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to seven charges including possession of firearms.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah handed down the sentence on Hafizul Hawari, 38, who pleaded guilty to all the charges.

When handing down the sentence, Zulkifli said the court took into account the facts of the case and the seriousness of the offences committed.

The court sentenced him to six years in prison and six lashes for the first charge of possessing an Austrian Glock 19 pistol-type firearm.

He was sentenced to three years in prison each for the second and third charges, for possession of 33 PMC 380 AUTO bullets without a license and a plastic package containing ball-shaped firecrackers without a permit, respectively.

On the fourth to the sixth counts, for possession of three identification cards belonging to three individuals aged 29, 34, and 35, respectively, Hafizul was sentenced to six months in prison for each count.

Judge Zulkifli sentenced him to 12 months in prison for the seventh charge, framed under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with driving a white Honda Civic car with a fake registration number.

All the offences were committed in a car in the compound of a private hospital here at 2 pm on April 15 last year.

However, Hafizul will only serve six years in jail as the judge ordered him to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of his arrest, which was April 15 last year.

Earlier, during mitigation, Hafizul’s lawyer, Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan Zainuzzaman, told the court that his client apologised for the offence committed.

Hafizul is facing two more charges at the Sepang Sessions Court.

On April 25 last year, he was charged with attempting to murder his wife, Farah Md Isa, 38, at the International Arrival Hall Level 3, Terminal 1, of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He was alleged to have committed the offence at 1.09 am on April 14, 2024.

Hafizul was also charged with voluntarily causing grievous harm to his wife’s bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, by using a firearm at the same place, date, and time. — Bernama