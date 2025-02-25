KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Issues related to the proposed Urban Renewal Bill and proactive measures to deal with flooding during the monsoon season are expected to be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat meeting.

According to the rules of procedure for the meeting on the Parliament’s official website, questions regarding the proposed bill, particularly the government’s commitment to ensuring that no owners are forcibly evicted from ownership of land or premises, were submitted by Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) to the Prime Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Muar member of parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will propose questions regarding proactive measures to deal with floods every time during the monsoon season and unforeseen factors in areas that are often hit by floods and potentially hit by floods in the future.

In the question-and-answer session, Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan) will ask the Minister of Human Resources about the assistance schemes available to help small and medium enterprises in the country during the transition period when the new minimum wage is implemented.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) will ask about the government’s future steps to ensure that the minimum wage for workers can be raised from the current RM1,700 per month to the national poverty level of RM2,208 per month.

Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will pose questions to the Health Minister about the number of users who registered at each wellness hub through the I Fit and Eat Right (IFitEr) Programme throughout the country, the construction cost for each wellness hub and the method of evaluating the effectiveness of the programme

After the session, the Finance Minister is scheduled to present the Supplementary Supply Bill (2024) 2025 followed by the Minister of Housing and Local Government to present the Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2025 for the first reading.

The Dewan Rakyat will continue with the winding-up session on the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by several ministries.