JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — The federal government is working to reduce peak-hour congestion at the Johor Causeway by up to 70 per cent in preparation for an expected surge of visitors in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 next year.

Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (policy and control) Datuk Makhzan Mahyuddin said that 50 initiatives have been initiated across four phases in the past six years, with 58 per cent of these completed.

He said that in the past, the peak-hour congestion at the Johor Causeway had been between 3.45am and 4.30am, but now began at 6.30am.

“Previously, individuals going through the customs, immigration and quarantine complex (CIQ) at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) had to spend up to three hours. Today, that time has been reduced to less than an hour.

“The government is confident that as the short, medium and long-term initiatives are accomplished, the processing time will be further reduced,” Makhzan told reporters after a media tour at the BDI’s CIQ that links to the Johor Causeway here today.

Makhzan said a key system introduced by the Home Ministry to reduce peak-hour congestion was the addition of quick response (QR) code counters for all modes of transportation including motorcycles, buses and cars.

He said currently there are 16 QR-equipped systems installed at both the Johor-Singapore land border entry points.

“At present we have eight equipped with QR systems at BSI’s exit and entry lanes. However, before the end this year, we plan to have 100 lanes, 50 exit, 50 entry, that will be equipped with QR systems,” he said, adding that the additional QR system equipped lanes will be a game changer.

Makhzan added that a special committee meeting to address the Johor Causeway congestion will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on March 3 to decide on the procurement method for the installation of the QR system.

He was confident that the initiative would be able to overcome the issue of congestion at the Johor Causeway and the Second Link crossing, which has been an ongoing problem, especially involving motorcyclists.

Makhzan added that the use of the QR system involving bus and motorcycle lanes have so far has shown positive results.

“The congestion can be reduced by up to 40 per cent, in addition to shortening waiting times from one to three hours to less than half an hour.

“Therefore, the implementation of the QR system will be expanded to lorry and private car transportation, which will also be discussed at the same meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Makhzan said that the government also plans to expand the use of the automatic gate system or 'Autogate' in stages, especially for exiting lanes.

The Johor Causeway is considered one of the world’s busiest land crossings where more than 350,000 people enter Woodlands in Singapore from Johor Baru via the Johor Causeway on a daily basis.