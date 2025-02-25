SHAH ALAM, Feb 25 — The police have arrested another individual believed to be linked in a brawl that occurred during a mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Besar Tanjung, Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam here two days ago.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the suspect, a man, 61, was arrested at a restaurant in Puchong about 10 pm yesterday.

“Checks revealed that the suspect had eight prior records. He has been remanded for three days to assist investigations,” he said in a statement today, adding that the remand period for the other two suspects arrested on Feb 23 have been extended for a day.

The police have been previously quoted as saying that they were looking into the possibility of involvement by gangsters that caused an argument between two contestants whose bouts were cancelled to devolve into a brawl involving 15 individuals. — Bernama