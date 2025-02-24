PEKAN, Feb 24 — The decomposed of a beached whale was discovered at Sungai Miang Beach, Pahang, according to the state Fisheries Department.

Acting on public reports, a team from the Pahang Fisheries Office and the Fisheries Research Institute (IPP) Rantau Abang, Terengganu, visited the site to assess the situation.

Initial examinations revealed that the carcass was too decomposed to identify its species, leading experts to collect eDNA samples for further analysis.

Authorities believe the whale to be of the Bryde’s or Fin species, though confirmation is pending laboratory testing.

Under the Fisheries Act 1985, whales are protected species, and any disturbance or exploitation is prohibited, with authorities monitoring the situation for further action.