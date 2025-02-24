KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The new Malaysian ambassador to the US will be a career diplomat or a “ready-made” ambassador, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has said.

A potential candidate who has been identified will possess experience in international relations.

“We have identified and have already gone through the approval processes... when the agreement is approved by the US side, we will then submit a request to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to issue a letter of credence to the incoming ambassador.

“When this process is completed, the future ambassador will be able to be sent directly and immediately start work there without having to go through adaptation process.

“We will send someone who is already skilled in the field of international relations,” Mohamad said during a meeting with senior editors today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has previously confirmed that the government had identified a candidate for Malaysia’s next envoy to the US.

This announcement came following the conclusion of Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz’s two-year term as Malaysia’s ambassador to the US.

Nazri confirmed that he completed his term on February 8, saying that he was a political appointee rather than a career diplomat.