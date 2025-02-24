PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with influencers and social media content creators to provide accurate information to the public and respond to any viral issues.

Jakim director-general Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the initiative could help ensure that influencers and social media content creators exercise greater caution when publishing or commenting on sensitive issues on certain digital platforms.

“Among our first steps is the launch of a podcast called JUM Podcast. JUM stands for Jakim Untuk Ummah, and we will cover relevant issues in this podcast.

“We plan to invite our content creator friends (influencers) to come together so we can address any issues or questions they may have, or those raised by the community,” he said after a Tea and Talk session with the media here today.

Sirajuddin said he welcomed influencers or content creators reaching out to Jakim before making any comments on social media platforms.

“One of the things content creators need to pay attention to is not causing confusion among the public.

“If possible, before creating content, content creators should consult Jakim for some guidance so we can provide them with accurate input so that they can convey something positive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sirajuddin said Jakim had planned 10 programmes throughout Ramadan to foster a deeper appreciation of the holy month.

“There are plans for collaboration with strategic partners, both at the state and federal levels, including government agencies and the private sector,” he said. — Bernama