SHAH ALAM, Feb 24 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is always open to working with any party to reduce the increasing number of chronic kidney patients in the country.

Health deputy director-general (Medicine) Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the number of chronic kidney patients in the country is worrying the ministry.

She said that based on the data obtained by the ministry, there has been an increasing trend in the number of individuals diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) increasing every year.

The Health Ministry, she said, welcomes the views of all parties, whether non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector or related government agencies, with suggestions to address the situation.

“The government has implemented various initiatives, where existing efforts need to be intensified considering the number of chronic kidney cases among Malaysians which is very critical.

“The latest statistics show that 50,000 individuals with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) underwent chronic dialysis in 2023 followed by more than 10,000 new patients starting dialysis every year and it is expected to double by 2040,” she said.

She said this when opening the forum, ‘Living Well With CKD: Empowering Knowledge and Community Support’, held in conjunction with the national-level World Kidney Day celebration here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National Kidney Foundation (NKF) vice-chairman Dr T Thiruventhiran said the foundation will continue to support efforts by the Health Ministry to develop effective strategies to prevent, detect and treat kidney patients.

“Overcoming chronic kidney disease requires a comprehensive approach covering various sectors. If we work together, we will be able to make progress in reducing the burden of patients thus improving the well-being of Malaysians.

“The NKF is committed to continuing to support the government’s policy and join hands with all parties to improve the level of kidney health in our country in general,” he said.

The forum, held at Management and Science University (MSU) Shah Alam, involved the sharing of experiences from patients and the role of medical practitioners in mitigating kidney disease.

It also involved discussions that brought together key stakeholders on strategic measures to strengthen efforts to deal with the increase in cases of chronic kidney disease in Malaysia. — Bernama