SHAH ALAM, Feb 24 — PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has confirmed his intention to contest for a central leadership post in the party’s election scheduled for May 24.

However, the Selangor menteri besar said he has yet to decide on the post to contest, considering the need to maintain stability in PKR and recognising the party’s role as one of the key parties in the formation of the unity government.

Amirudin also acknowledged that he has held discussions with various parties, some of whom suggested he retain his current position, while others proposed he run for a different post.

“I need some time... For me, the important thing is not the position in PKR but how to strengthen the party. The question is whether my decision to contest will help strengthen or create division in the party.

“PKR is now the ruling party and a vital pillar of the Cabinet, including holding the Prime Minister’s post. Any development in the party will inevitably impact the government, so these matters must be carefully and thoroughly considered,” he said.

He said this when met after launching an electric bus for the Smart Selangor programme here today.

Regarding the party’s top two posts, namely president and deputy-president, which are not expected to be contested in this election, Amirudin said there is room for discussion regarding the matter.

He said democratic rights remain upheld in the election, and the party remains open to any member wishing to contest.

“However, if a contest leads to controversy and ultimately destabilises the party in the long run, affecting the integrity of the government, I believe it should be discussed,” he said.

Previously, PKR Secretary-General Fuziah Salleh announced that the election for the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Central Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP), and the Central Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will be held on May 24.

Meanwhile, elections for positions at the branch level are scheduled from April 11 to 20. — Bernama