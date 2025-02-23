KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained four officers, linked to the ninth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on suspicion of corruption.

An MACC source revealed that remand orders for the four individuals were issued last Friday, by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin, at the Putrajaya Court.

“Three individuals have been remanded for five days, starting Friday, while the fourth was remanded for three days and released today,” the source said.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests when contacted, and that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act.

“We urge the public to allow the MACC to conduct its investigation without speculation,” he added. — Bernama