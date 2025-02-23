KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and several other ministers have extended their condolences to the family of Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, who passed away yesterday evening.

Ahmad Zahid conveyed his sympathies via Facebook, praying that Ishsam’s soul be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Ayer Kuning over this loss,” he said.

Ishsam, 59, collapsed during a friendly football match at the City Stadium in George Town, Penang, and was pronounced dead at 6.28pm at the Penang Hospital Emergency Department.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post, prayed that Ishsam’s soul be granted mercy and placed among the faithful.

“I pray that his family finds strength and resilience in facing this loss,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan also expressed their condolences.

Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rajiun. My deepest condolences to the family of the late YB Ishsam Shahruddin, Ayer Kuning assemblyman,” Zambry said.

Several politicians and public figures also paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail wrote: “May his soul be placed among the righteous and faithful.”

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin expressed sympathy, saying, “A great loss. My thoughts are with his family and constituents.”

Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman said, “My prayers are with his family in this difficult time.”

Bersih, in a statement, said, “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of YB Ishsam Shahruddin. His contributions will be remembered.

“We are deeply shocked by this news, as we had just met with him and the other panellists yesterday for a meeting on the Reformasi@Ipoh Forum, which was scheduled for February 23.

It is understood that Ishsam was a former national and Perak footballer in the 1980s and 1990s.

Born on August 31, 1966, he was Barisan Nasional’s Tapah parliamentary constituency chairman and had served as Ayer Kuning assemblyman since 2022.

Timur Laut District Police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed that Ishsam lost consciousness while shaking hands with players on the sidelines before being rushed to the hospital.