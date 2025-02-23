KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and several other ministers have extended their condolences to the family of Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, who passed away yesterday evening.

Ahmad Zahid conveyed his sympathies via Facebook, praying that Ishsam’s soul be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Ayer Kuning over this loss,” he said.

Ishsam, 59, collapsed during a friendly football match at the City Stadium in George Town, Penang, and was pronounced dead at 6.28pm at the Penang Hospital Emergency Department.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post, prayed that Ishsam’s soul be granted mercy and placed among the faithful.

“I pray that his family finds strength and resilience in facing this loss,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan also expressed their condolences.

https://t.co/wi2tml81xY



Semoga Allah mencucuri rahmatNya ke atas roh Allahyarham YB Hj Ishsam Shahruddin ADUN Ayer Kuning #Tapah. Al-Fatihah — Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) February 22, 2025

“Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rajiun. My deepest condolences to the family of the late YB Ishsam Shahruddin, Ayer Kuning assemblyman,” Zambry said.

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّآ إِلَيْهِ رَٰجِعُونَAhli Dewan Undangan Negeri (ADUN) Ayer Kuning, Allahyarham Tuan Haji Ishsam Shahruddin telah kembali ke rahmatullah petang tadi.Salam takziah kepada seluruh ahli keluarga. Semoga roh Almarhum dicucuri rahmat dan ditempatkan dalam... pic.twitter.com/f2NaOLk0kF — Zambry Abd Kadir (@ZambryOfficial) February 22, 2025

Several politicians and public figures also paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail wrote: “May his soul be placed among the righteous and faithful.”

لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّآ إِلَيْهِ رَٰجِعُونَBerita pemergian Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri (ADUN) Ayer Kuning, Allahyarham YB Haji Ishsam Shahruddin petang semalam amat mengejut dan mendukacitakan.Saya merakamkan ucapan takziah kepada seluruh ahli keluarga Allahyarham, sahabat handai... pic.twitter.com/GtVH9pVlCX — Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (@saifnasution) February 23, 2025

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin expressed sympathy, saying, “A great loss. My thoughts are with his family and constituents.”

Salam takziah saya ucapkan kepada keluarga Allahyarham YB Tuan Haji Ishsam Shahruddin, Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri Ayer Kuning, Perak yang juga Ketua UMNO Bahagian Tapah.Pemergian beliau ini adalah satu kehilangan besar bukan sahaja kepada rakyat di Ayer Kuning dan negeri Perak,... pic.twitter.com/KZuYr7tmfQ — Khaled Nordin (@KhaledNordin) February 22, 2025

Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman said, “My prayers are with his family in this difficult time.”

Menerima perkhabaran duka ADUN Ayer Kuning Allahyarham Tuan Haji Ishsam Shahruddin telah menghembuskan nafas terakhir petang tadi.Arwah juga merupakan bekas pemain bolasepak Perak dan Kebangsaan sekitar tahun 90an.Semoga rohnya dicucuri rahmat dan ditempatkan dikalangan orang... pic.twitter.com/UMpIVCUcGf — Rara (@youngsyefura) February 22, 2025

Bersih, in a statement, said, “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of YB Ishsam Shahruddin. His contributions will be remembered.

“We are deeply shocked by this news, as we had just met with him and the other panellists yesterday for a meeting on the Reformasi@Ipoh Forum, which was scheduled for February 23.

BERSIH mengucapkan takziah kepada keluarga allahyarham YB Ishsam Shahruddin, ADUN Ayer Kuning, Perak atas pemergian beliau sebentar tadi.BERSIH beberapa kali bermesyuarat dengan beliau untuk berbincang berkenaan dengan isu peruntukan pembangunan kawasan, pendanaan politik dan... pic.twitter.com/eEbtzRa9lc — BERSIH (@bersihofficial) February 22, 2025

It is understood that Ishsam was a former national and Perak footballer in the 1980s and 1990s.

Born on August 31, 1966, he was Barisan Nasional’s Tapah parliamentary constituency chairman and had served as Ayer Kuning assemblyman since 2022.

Timur Laut District Police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed that Ishsam lost consciousness while shaking hands with players on the sidelines before being rushed to the hospital.