GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — The autopsy of Ayer Kuning State Assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin was completed at the Forensic Medicine Department of Penang Hospital (HPP) and brought back to his home in Ipoh at about 10.40pm last night.

Ishsam’s body was carried in a hearse van and accompanied by a police MPV and several vehicles of the Perak Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership along with his wife and children.

The wife of the late Ishsam, Rozlita Abdullah, 55, who was in the car, had time to open the window when passing by the media who were taking pictures of the funeral van and thanked the media.

With a tearful swollen face and since arriving at the HPP Forensic Medicine Department, Rozlita has also been seen to be calmed down several times by several women believed to be her friends from Perak.

Meanwhile, Northeast District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said an autopsy conducted on the Ayer Kuning assemblyman found the cause of death was due to a heart attack.

“An autopsy conducted at the HPP Forensic Medicine Department which began at 9pm last night found that the Ayer Kuning assemblyman died of acute coronary syndrome, the body was brought home at 10.40pm tonight,” he said yesterday.

The son of the deceased, Muhammad Izrul Imadi, 32, who was interviewed, also thanked all those who helped manage his father’s body tonight and added that the family was still shocked but had to accept the fate of his father’s sudden departure this afternoon because Ishsam did not show any change in attitude.

“The last time I saw my father this morning, he seemed happy to participate in the football competition because he was a footballer before,” he said yesterday.

Ishsam, who was born on Aug 31, 1966, is a former national and Perak footballer in the 80s and 90s.

Earlier, Ishsam Shahruddin, 59, passed away after losing consciousness after a friendly football match at the City Stadium in Penang this afternoon.

The late Ishsam collapsed while shaking hands with other players on the sidelines at the Penang Chief Minister’s Cup Four-Cornered Football Tournament at the City Stadium. — Bernama



