PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the government does not interfere in the actions taken by enforcement agencies against any party, saying that such measures are carried out to ensure good governance under his administration.

Anwar clarified that neither he nor his Cabinet ministers intervene in the operations of enforcement bodies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as they carry out their respective duties.

“Some say I hold grudges or go on a witch hunt. That is not true. I am simply allowing full freedom (to enforcement agencies). I have told the Cabinet that we will not interfere.

“The police are free to do their work, LHDN to collect taxes, and MACC to conduct raids to put an end to corruption.

“A country can be rich, but if its leaders are preoccupied with amassing wealth for themselves, when will they ever take care of the people? When there is misconduct, power is abused to the point of accumulating hundreds of millions,” he said when launching the newly revamped Alamanda shopping mall here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Putrajaya Holdings Chief Executive Officer Datuk Izwan Hasli Mohd Ibrahim.

Anwar reiterated that enforcement agencies taking firm action against wrongdoers is necessary to eradicate unethical practices such as corruption.

Meanwhile, with Ramadan expected to begin early next month, Anwar said the holy month serves as the perfect time for Muslims to enhance their spirituality and reflect on the social dimensions of society.

“What does spirituality mean in our society? It is, of course, about appreciation of the divine-not just showcasing piety to others.

“The social dimension is about understanding the meaning of hunger and thirst because many others, maybe our neighbours and fellow villagers live in hardship,” he added. — Bernama