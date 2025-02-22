DARO, Feb 22 — The completion of the Muara Lassa bridge will spark development in the Rajang Basin and Igan, especially in new economy activities such as carbon storage, said Premier Abang Johari Openg.

He said he believed this area has promising economic potential that can generate new income due to its mangrove forests.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Daro, Pulau Bruit and Kuala Rajang for enabling us to implement this important project costing about RM600 million for economic development especially for the people staying in these areas.

“Earlier when I came here, I rode a motorcycle across this 2.43km bridge and the journey was very smooth. This bridge will undoubtedly be a catalyst for development in Daro and Pulau Bruit.

“Pulau Bruit and Tanjung Manis will be connected by the Batang Paloh bridge, which is expected to be completed in 2026 — this means the entire Rajang Basin, including Igan, will be developed according to its economic activities including carbon storage,” he told a press conference after officiating the Muara Lassa bridge at Mukah division today.

Abang Johari said furthermore, once the Batang Rajang bridge at Jalan Pasi is completed this year, the area would be directly connected to Sarikei.

“This means our agenda to develop the road connection we envisioned before is finally being realised. The best part is we are using our own funds and there will be no tolls. It is free for travel and everything is for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari also said another key focus of the government is to improve the water and electricity supply grid by 2030, with an allocated budget of RM6 billion.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari explained that the carbon will be stored using a scientific method that allows it to be stored in the soil.

“Daro and its surrounding areas have great potential in carbon storage. Due to climate change, which has caused floods like those in Bintulu, we cannot rely on old ways. We need a new economy, such as hydrogen and carbon-based industries.

“Carbon can be used in agriculture, and hydrogen and carbon can also be used to produce synthetic gas, which is a new energy source for our economy. Therefore, plan your economic activities here wisely. The government will continue to improve infrastructure for the benefit of the people,” he emphasised.

Apart from carbon-related activities, he also expressed his readiness to assist the local community in modern rice farming to diversify their economic activities and for this purpose, the Sarawak government has allocated RM1 billion to the relevant ministry.

With the new economy development is expected to take place in Daro, he urged young people in Daro to be more proactive and more forward-thinking to boost their economy.

“With this bridge in place and the upcoming completion of the Paloh bridge, the Rajang Valley will become a well-connected economic hub, including Pulau Bruit,” he said.

He attributed the success of realising the Muara Lassa bridge to the unity of the people and the government’s dedication to developing rural areas and strengthening their economy.

He added that with strong unity among the people, it will be easier for the government to secure funding for infrastructure and other development projects.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) and Semop assemblyman Datuk Abdullah Saidol said that in Pulau Bruit, there are a total of 1,010 farmers that plant various fruits and vegetables and 870 paddy farmers.

He said the land that that is currently being used for farming at the moment is about 1,211 hectares and believed there is no less than 800 hectares of land yet to be used for farming.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad. — The Borneo Post