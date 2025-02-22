MELAKA, Feb 22 — The Melaka State Health Department has intensified monitoring and screening for leprosy among residents of Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Putus in Selandar to curb the spread of the disease, said Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee Chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

He said the measure was taken due to the village’s proximity to the border of Negeri Sembilan, where leprosy outbreaks were reported in two of its Orang Asli villages.

“Immediate measures will be taken if any of them are found to be infected with the disease.

“However, so far no cases have been reported among the Orang Asli community in this state, which consists of 14 villages with more than 2,000 residents,” he told reporters after the launch of the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery System by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh here today.

Ngwe added that the State Department of Orang Asli Development frequently reaches out to the Orang Asli community to raise awareness of the importance of personal hygiene, as many villagers often go into the forests, which poses health risks.

On Feb 19, a media report cited that an 18-year-old Orang Asli girl in Negeri Sembilan died on Monday after being infected with leprosy, and eight villagers are undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, Kampung Chergun and Guntur in Kuala Pilah were quarantined. The Negeri Sembilan Health Department detected the outbreak’s spread on Jan 2, after nine Orang Asli residents were infected. — Bernama