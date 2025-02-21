KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 – Putrajaya said it has no plans so far to open up a third terminal for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA).

Transport Ministry said yesterday it will only proceed with the construction of Terminal 3 once Terminal 2 reaches its maximum capacity.

“For now, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is studying the need for the first phase of KLIA Terminal 1’s expansion to accommodate growing passenger, cargo, and aircraft traffic,” the ministry stated in a parliamentary reply to Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman.

The ministry however said thta Terminal 3 was part of the KLIA Master Plan 2020.

This also includes the expansion of Terminal 1 from 30 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 59 mppa and Terminal 2 from 45 mppa to 67 mppa, as well as the potential development of a fourth runway.

The ministry added that Terminal 2 is still operating below its full capacity of 45 million passengers per year, meaning Terminal will only be considered when KLIA 2 reaches its operational limit.

The government has not provided a timeline for Terminal 3’s construction, as airport expansion plans remain under review.