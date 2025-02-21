GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — Police confirmed that there was no foul play in the death of the 10-year-old boy, Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, who choked on a gummy candy two days ago.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said it was based on the initial report from the post-mortem.

The boy died last night while receiving treatment at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of the Penang Hospital.

"The initial report confirms that there was no foul play in the death of the 10-year-old boy, but I’m still awaiting the full report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

"For now, the case is classified as sudden death,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohammad Fahmi who was rushed to the hospital after choking on the gummy candy last Tuesday, breathed his last at 11 pm yesterday.

The Year Four student from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Dua was believed to have bought the candy outside the school before going to his 2.30 pm Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) class. — Bernama