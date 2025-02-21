KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A total of 650 tonnes of aid worth RM35 million, contributed by various parties, has been successfully distributed to flood victims nationwide during the 2024/2025 Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season.

National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the donated items included personal care kits, hygiene kits, financial assistance and school aid.

He said the distribution was made possible through a strong collaborative network involving district and state disaster management committees, the Resident’s Office, the Royal Malaysian Air Force, GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara, Ihsan Johor, Sukarelawan Anak Malaysia, Yayasan Foodbank Malaysia, the Department of Youth and Sports, and various volunteer organisations (NGOs).

“All aid was delivered in phases through various means, including air transport for Sabah and Sarawak. This ensured that the aid reached the victims as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement yesterday

The latest aid shipment from NGOs was delivered to flood-affected areas on Feb 15, comprising eight tonnes of ready-to-eat food packs and 5,000 family essentials kits weighing 47 tonnes.

In addition to providing compassionate aid of RM1,000 to household heads registered at relief centres, Khairul Shahril said NADMA has established strategic collaborations with its registered partner NGO, known as ‘Rakan NADMA’.

“Rakan NADMA is involved in managing and coordinating aid distribution. To ensure smooth delivery, NADMA coordinated efforts between Rakan NADMA and representatives from disaster management committees.

“We greatly appreciate the close cooperation between state governments, NGOs, corporate bodies, and youth volunteers in delivering post-disaster aid. Effective coordination and communication have ensured that aid reached disaster victims quickly and systematically,” he said.

At the same time, he advised the public to remain vigilant about weather warnings issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department and to follow instructions from the authorities to prevent unwanted incidents, as the MTL season is still not over. — Beranama