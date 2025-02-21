LABUAN, Feb 21 — The death toll from the late-night house fire at Lazenda 2 Kerupang has risen to four.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the family of the survivors informed the police at 5 pm today that another victim, a 12-year-old boy named Shayven Keinth Chong Shahmoon, had succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Labuan Hospital at 10am yesterday.

The fire, which broke out at midnight at a two-story concrete house, had claimed three lives: a 65-year-old man identified as Morris Chong Hoon Cheung, who was found dead in the kitchen, and two siblings, Shahwin Kind Chong Shahmioon, 11, and Shayviann Kyrona Ruby Chong Shahmioon, eight.

Both children were found unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency efforts.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abdul Rahman Ali said they received an emergency call at 12.27am and dispatched three fire engines along with an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit to the location.

“Upon arrival, the fire was raging and spreading rapidly... our team did everything possible to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside,” he told Bernama.

He confirmed there were nine occupants in the house at the time of the fire, comprising two elderly individuals, two adults, four children, and a 12-month-old baby.

“Our firefighters managed to rescue four unconscious children, but sadly, two of them did not survive.

The other two, aged 12 and 13, sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he added.

“The baby was saved by a neighbour,” he said, adding that authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. — Bernama