GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — The Penang City Council (MBPP) has ordered the closure of five food premises in the Bandar Baru Air Itam area after discovering cockroach and rat droppings, along with unsatisfactory hygiene conditions.

MBPP said that the eateries were shut down for 14 days, starting yesterday, following an integrated operation with the state Immigration Department.

“The operation, which began at 10 am, was conducted under Section 38(1) of the Food Establishment Act By-Laws 1991,” it said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In addition, one of the five eateries inspected was found to be operating without a valid business licence.

It said that the Immigration Department also detained 19 foreigners — 14 women and five men — who worked as assistants at the eateries. They were arrested for various offences, including lacking valid travel documents, abusing social visit passes, and overstaying.

The MBPP added that it would continue to collaborate with the Immigration Department for integrated operations targeting businesses involving foreign traders or workers. — Bernama