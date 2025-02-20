KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The total fertility rate (TFR) in Malaysia has been on a downward trend since 2013, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, highlighted that according to the 2024 ESCAP Population Data Insights, most Asia-Pacific countries now have a TFR below the replacement fertility level of 2.1.

“Over the past 15 years, Malaysia’s highest TFR was 2.2 in 2011 and 2012. Since then, we’ve observed a declining trend. However, for the first time during this period, the TFR increased by 0.1 to 1.7 in 2023, up from 1.6 the previous year,” she said during the oral question and answer session.

She was responding to Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh), who asked about the ministry’s strategies to address the declining birth rate and initiatives to encourage larger families.

Nancy said various factors contribute to Malaysia’s declining TFR, including economic challenges, lifestyle choices, delayed marriages, and infertility issues, adding that the ministry, through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), is actively implementing initiatives to address this decline.

Among the initiatives are the marriage encouragement programme, family planning services, and fertility-related services.

“LPPKN offers several initiatives, including affordable fertility treatments and operates men’s wellness clinics that provide advice on sexual health and treatments to enhance male fertility,” she added. — Bernama



