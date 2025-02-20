KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — Dapur Kita-Kita, which was established and began operations on December 16, 2024 was officially opened by Her Highness Paduka Puteri Tunku Mariamz binti Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al Haj on Wednesday.

Spearheaded by Jetsin Sdn Bhd in collaboration with several local volunteer groups and associations, Dapur Kita Kita’s primary objective is to eradicate hunger and contribute towards the national development agenda in eliminating hardcore poverty.

“I am deeply moved and excited to learn that Dapur Kita-Kita prepares over 200 lunch packs daily in the hope of helping those in need. Alhamdulillah, there has been an increasing number of volunteers, whether from organizations, associations or individuals, who have expressed their desire to come forward and assist,” Tunku Mariamz said at the launching ceremony.

She congratulated all those who have contributed to the success of Dapur Kita-Kita which is now officially recognized as an NGO under the name Persatuan Kebajikan Dapur Kita Sabah.

“I firmly believe that this milestone will lead to greater support, assistance and contributions, particularly financial aid from corporate entities and the government, ensuring the sustainability of Dapur Kita-Kita,” she said.

Such noble initiatives should be emulated by more corporate companies and NGOs so that the concept of welfare, regardless of race, religion, or social background, is not limited to urban areas alone, said Tunku Mariamz.

“As members of the local community, we must work hand in hand to prioritize the well-being of society, especially those who are less fortunate.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to DBKK for their dedication and collaboration with the Sabah Chefs Association and the Sabah International Convention Centre in making this event a success.

“In my view, your role as agents of change in charitable programs like this is crucial to society. We aim to cultivate more volunteers who are genuinely committed to helping others, not merely to fulfill personal desires or seek self-satisfaction.

“To Datuk Jade and the entire Dapur Kita-Kita team, I am deeply moved by the initiative you have undertaken. To all those who have contributed, are contributing, and will contribute today and tomorrow, continue to give in any way you can and never look back.

“Give as long as you are able, for we never know what the future holds. The best kind of giver is one who gives without expecting anything in return from those who receive,” she said.

Meanwhile Jetsin Sdn Bhd’s Managing Director Datuk Koh Chung Jade said that Dapur Kita-Kita was established and began operations on December 16, 2024, led by the company in collaboration with individuals, volunteer groups, and NGOs.

The Sabah Chefs Association serves as the main volunteer group assisting in meal preparation for Dapur Kita Kita while the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) has also provided full support by sending three staff members daily to help with operations.

He explained that the primary goal of the initiative is to eradicate hunger in Kota Kinabalu and contribute to reducing and ultimately eliminating poverty, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Dapur Kita Kita, he said, prepares and distributes 200 lunch packs from Monday to Saturday (excluding Sundays and public holidays) to provide food assistance to those in need.

“The demand for meal packs continues to grow, with requests coming from mosques, hospitals, college students, and various other groups requiring assistance.

“As of February 19, 2025, over 13,000 meal packs have been distributed to the community. More than 300 volunteers including individuals, college/university students, hotel workers, companies, and NGOs have contributed their time and effort to this mission.

“Dapur Kita Kita has now been officially registered as an NGO under the name Persatuan Kebajikan Dapur Kita Sabah. With this formal establishment, DBKK hopes to receive greater financial support from individuals, corporations, and the government to ensure its sustainability in helping those in need,” he said, adding that Dapur Kita Kita’s slogan is “Serving Hope, One Bowl at a Time”.

During the event, Tunku Mariamz also officiated the tree-watering ceremony in conjunction with the 25th Silver Jubilee Anniversary of Kota Kinabalu City.

This act serves as a blessing from Her Highness to Kota Kinabalu, wishing for the city to flourish into an even more beautiful place on this special occasion.

The ceremony symbolizes environmental awareness and a commitment to building a greener and more sustainable community. Just as a tree grows and thrives, providing benefits to all, the unity and well-being of Kota Kinabalu’s people will continue to flourish through collective efforts in preserving nature and strengthening social harmony.

This program not only commemorates a historic milestone for the city but also instills awareness of the importance of environmental conservation for future generations, in line with the spirit of togetherness and progress in Kota Kinabalu.

As a symbol of prosperity for Kota Kinabalu City, the kenanga or Ylang Ylang tree Tunku Mariamz watered will be planted at the Botanical Garden in the Dignitaries’ Row.

Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah said the Dapur Kita-Kita initiative is a testament to DBKK’s commitment to supporting charitable programs and empowering those in need.

“The presence of Her Highness is truly a great honor for DBKK and the local community. This launch ceremony holds special significance as it not only coincides with the 25th anniversary celebration of Kota Kinabalu City but also reflects a noble effort to strengthen ties between DBKK and the city’s community, he said in his speech which was delivered by DBKK’s Director General Lifred Wong.

Dr Sabin said that he is aware that Her Highness has a deep concern for environmental conservation and a strong passion for tree planting and preserving greenery.

In recognition of this, DBKK is honored to present a special tree as a symbolic gesture of Her Highness’s support for environmental conservation.

“With the utmost respect, we humbly invite Her Highness to water the tree as a ceremonial start to this program. With the launch of Dapur Kita-Kita, may we further strengthen collaboration between all parties to create a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Kota Kinabalu. This initiative aligns with the city’s vision to continue developing into a sustainable and livable metropolis,” he said.

Dr Sabin said that the launch marks the official establishment of Dapur Kita-Kita, a vital initiative aimed at helping those in need, particularly in terms of food assistance.

“In Kota Kinabalu, we understand that at least 200 people rely on meals daily from this initiative. We would like to express our gratitude to Jetsin for leading and supporting this effort, as well as to the chefs from various hotels who have contributed their culinary skills to food preparation. It is truly a privilege to have this initiative coincide with the city’s Silver Jubilee celebration.

“Moving forward, we strongly encourage greater corporate sector involvement in supporting Dapur Kita-Kita, particularly in providing financial assistance to ensure the continuation of meal preparation efforts. This initiative is vital for the residents of Kota Kinabalu and anyone in need within the city,” he said. — The Borneo Post