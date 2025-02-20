GEORGE TOWN, Feb 20 — Police have recorded the statement of a lorry driver involved in an accident with a motorcycle that left two siblings seriously injured at Jalan Besar Sungai Bakap, Nibong Tebal, last Tuesday.

State deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the 42-year-old man’s statement was taken to help complete the investigation papers into the accident.

“A urine test was conducted on the lorry driver, and the result was negative. The case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving,” he told reporters after officiating the “Avoid Getting Scammed” QR Code Launch Ceremony here today.

On Tuesday, the media reported that two brothers, who were on their way to school, sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were on collided with a lorry at the entrance to Jalan Besar Sungai Bakap.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim said that in the 7.35am incident, the seven-year-old boy reportedly had his left arm severed while his five-year-old brother lost his right leg after being run over by the lorry.

Their 50-year-old grandmother, who was taking them to school on the motorcycle, suffered head injuries. — Bernama