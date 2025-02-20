KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced a recall involving 41,688 vehicles from six manufacturers due to potential structural, equipment, or system defects that could lead to accidents.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said in a statement today that vehicle owners will be contacted by their respective manufacturers to arrange inspection appointments.

“Owners of the affected models are urged to plan accordingly to ensure the recall and inspection process can be carried out as soon as possible,” he said.

The recall involves 36,678 units of the Honda Civic and CR-V, 4,245 units of the Kia Sorento XM, 291 units of MAN TGS trucks (including TGS 18.360 4x2 BL SA, TGS 33.540 6x4 BB SA, TGS 28.440 6x2 BL SA, and TGS 33.480 6x4 BB SA models), 288 units of the Ford Everest, 168 units of the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, and 18 units of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG models.

Aedy said any faulty components identified will be replaced at no cost to owners, as all expenses will be covered by the manufacturers.

He also assured the public that JPJ will monitor the implementation of the recall and is committed to ensuring that all affected vehicles undergo inspection and are confirmed safe.

“For more information about this recall process, vehicle owners can contact or visit their nearest sales or service centre,” he added.

According to the statement, the defects vary by manufacturer, including abnormal steering noise and uneven turning in Honda vehicles, a potential electrical short circuit in Kia’s Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit that may cause a fire, and issues with the 24V socket in MAN’s instrument panel.

Ford is recalling certain Everest units due to battery drainage while driving and a possible malfunction in the automatic window reversal system, while Audi’s recall addresses potential brake hose defects and irregularities in high-voltage battery modules.

Mercedes-Benz is investigating concerns related to engine control software and transmission wiring connectors.