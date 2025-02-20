KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The much anticipated Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) blueprint is expected to be completed by the third quarter this year, the Economy Ministry said today.

The ministry led by Rafizi Ramli said that funding for the economic zone’s infrastructure development will be included in the overall development allocation.

“Allocations for the development of the economic zone for infrastructure development purposes will be provided within the development allocation, including for the JS-SEZ area.

“At present, the government is preparing the JS-SEZ Blueprint, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025,” it said in a written parliamentary reply.

Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail asked the ministry for details of the JS-SEZ agreement and the development of the blueprint.

The JS-SEZ is an ambitious initiative by the Johor government aimed at strengthening cross-border economic collaboration with Singapore.

Its primary goal is to attract both foreign and local investments, enhancing industrial capacity, infrastructure, and technological innovation while promoting sustainability.

It plans to do this by leveraging its proximity to one of the world’s most developed economies.

Johor is positioned to be a regional hub for manufacturing, logistics, technology, and tourism.



