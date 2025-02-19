KOTA BARU, Feb 19 — The Kelantan government is expecting nearly 100,000 people to flock to Madinah Ramadan at the Dataran Warisan Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, which will be operational throughout the upcoming Ramadan in March.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said that the activities will include breaking fast and special Tarawih prayers led by imams from Egypt, namely Sheikh Mohammed Sobhy Gomaa Elsheikh and Sheikh Ayman Adel Mostafa Abdelhafeez Mohamed, involving an allocation of RM1.8 million.

“This year, the Madinah Ramadan will be themed ‘Two Decades of Kota Bharu as an Islamic City’, with a concept inspired by a museum showcasing the history of the state to visitors. The area can accommodate 1,500 people at a time.

“Currently, the preparations for Madinah Ramadan are 70 per cent complete, including the readiness of the site, tent installation and more,” he said during a visit to the Madinah Ramadan site today.

When asked about possible rubbish overflows during Ramadan, Hilmi said that the state’s waste management unit will be working overtime to ensure cleanliness in the area.

“We hope that bazaar traders will always maintain cleanliness around their stalls and avoid reheating food to prevent any untoward incidents,” he added. — Bernama