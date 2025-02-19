MELAKA, Feb 18 — A bank executive pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court to 15 charges of soliciting and accepting bribes to assist three law firms in securing housing loan referrals from a bank between 2017 and 2021.

Nurulhayat Mohamad Nor, 38, was charged with soliciting and receiving RM8,920.79 in cash from the firms to facilitate the referral and processing of housing loans with financial institutions.

The alleged offences took place at Malayan Banking Berhad’s Melaka main branch on Jalan Hang Tuah, Malaysia Building Society Berhad in Taman Melaka Raya, and a law firm in Taman Merdeka between July 2017 and Feb 2021.

She was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Fatin Nur Athirah Zainudin proposed bail of RM46,000, along with additional conditions requiring the accused to surrender her passport and report to the MACC Melaka headquarters once a month until the trial concludes.

Nurulhayat’s lawyer Muhammad Aizat Fakri requested a lower bail of RM3,000 per charge, citing the financial constraints of his client’s husband, who has no fixed income and supports three dependents.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan granted bail at RM21,000 with one surety and upheld the additional conditions proposed by the prosecution. The case is set for mention on April 11. — Bernama