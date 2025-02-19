PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 —Complaints about potholes in the Federal Territories must now be resolved within 12 hours, down from the previous 24-hour timeframe, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She stated that this measure aligns with the “zero pothole policy” across all three Federal Territories, particularly in Kuala Lumpur.

“This is crucial for road user safety, especially as we prepare for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year and Visit Malaysia Year next year,” she said at the Federal Territories Aspiration ceremony with local agencies today.

Dr Zaliha expressed confidence that response times could be further reduced through artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time monitoring to detect and address urban maintenance issues more efficiently.

She added that pothole-related complaints can be submitted via Adu@KL or any complaint channels managed by KL Strike Force member agencies.

She noted that most complaints come from high-traffic areas in the capital city and industrial zones.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said 5,000 advanced AI-equipped closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed across Kuala Lumpur.

“These CCTVs will not only enhance public safety but also improve efficiency and effectiveness for proactive monitoring and faster response to emergencies, traffic incidents, and criminal activities,” she said.

She also proposed forming a task force, led by the Federal Territories Department, to review outdated laws and regulations governing the territories, with findings to be presented by the end of the second quarter this year.

“There is a need for this review as many of these laws and regulations have been in place for decades and no longer reflect current realities.

“I have requested for the task force to explore ways to optimise our role as a state-like entity,” she said. — Bernama