KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Police have recorded statements from three witnesses regarding a stone engraving featuring the face of former Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong along with a poem promoting communist ideology at a memorial site in Semenyih, Selangor.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said police received a report from a 40-year-old woman who alerted them to the matter last Sunday.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted, including examining a two-minute-12-second viral video on TikTok discussing the issue,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron said the case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

It is also being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to one year’s imprisonment, or both on conviction.

He urged anyone with information on the matter to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Ahmad Rahmat Adnan at 014-5156933 to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a social media post went viral featuring a woman revealing the existence of the Mao Zedong engraving and the stone inscribed with a communist-themed poem, which, among other things, sought to portray him as a great leader. — Bernama