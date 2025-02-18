KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The standard operating procedure (SOP) for processing citizenship applications is being amended and adjusted to ensure its implementation is in line with the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 which was passed during the last Dewan Rakyat session, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the Home Ministry (KDN) is in the midst of improving the SOP under Article 15(2) of the Constitution this year.

“This SOP is for children of Malaysian citizens aged under 21 who were not born as citizens but are eligible to apply based on family ties if one of their parents is a citizen.

“This SOP is expected to be completed this year with a one-year application processing period,” he said in reply to Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) on ??the issue of citizenship application during the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The deputy minister said that following the amendment to the Federal Constitution, the KDN had also conducted a review of relevant laws, methods and regulations and had identified 13 pieces of legislation directly related to citizenship that required follow-up amendments. — Bernama