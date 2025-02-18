SHAH ALAM, Feb 18 — Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Dr Fuziah Salleh should have conducted price checks on school supplies earlier instead of waiting until the eve of the new school term, says Bersatu’s Srikandi chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Sinar Harian reported that she criticised Fuziah’s approach, calling it ineffective and questioning her competency in addressing cost-of-living concerns.

“A deputy minister should be more aware of price fluctuations. Many issues could have been resolved if monitoring was done earlier.

“Checking school supply prices at the last minute, when the school term has already begun, serves no purpose. What exactly is she trying to prove? This is a failure and reflects incompetence,” she reportedly told the Malay daily.

Fuziah had earlier admitted she was surprised by the high cost of school essentials, with parents having to spend over RM200 per child on items such as uniforms, headscarves, bags, shoes, and socks.