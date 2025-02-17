MIRI, Feb 17 — Several residential areas at Jalan Perdana in Tudan and its surrounding areas are currently experiencing an unscheduled water supply interruption.

The Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Management said in a statement on Facebook that the supply interruption is due to a pipe leak involving a 225mm HDPE (high-density polyethylene) pipe.

“The repairs are estimated to run from 9.36am until 1.36pm,” Laku said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For further information or assistance, the public can contact Laku’s hotlines on 085-426626 or 085-436626. — The Borneo Post