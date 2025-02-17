IPOH, Feb 17 — Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin has been appointed the new Perak police chief effective today.

He was previously the Pahang deputy police chief.

Noor Hisam, 58, replaced state deputy police chief commissioner Zulkafli Sariaat, who had been assuming the duties of Perak police chief since November 8 last year.

“I will dedicate myself fully to this duty, and I will never forsake the trust that has been placed in me,” he said in his speech.

Zulkafli remained as the state deputy police chief.

The handover ceremony was held at the Senior Officers’ Mess here and was witnessed by the Federal Integrity and Compliance Standards Department Commissioner Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad.

Prior to his appointment as Pahang deputy police chief in June 2023, Noor Hisam was the Commandant of the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur.

He has also held other prominent roles, including Head of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department in Pahang and Deputy Chief of Staff for Ground Operations at the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom).

Additionally, he served in Bukit Aman’s Training Division as a Superintendent.