JOHOR BARU, Feb 17 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 45-year-old metal fabricator to seven years in prison and two strokes of the cane for causing serious injury to a man with a meat cleaver in the city centre last week.

Judge Thalha Bachok @ Embok Mok delivered the sentence after the accused, Muhammad Ariff Jilon Majaun, pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him by the court interpreter.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with intentionally causing serious injury to a 43-year-old male victim using a meat cleaver, an object capable of causing death if used as a weapon.

The incident allegedly occurred near Merlin Tower along Jalan Meldrum here at 2.24pm on February 11.

Muhammad Ariff was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, along with the possibility of a fine or caning, if convicted.

Before the sentence was handed down, the unrepresented accused appealed for a lighter sentence, expressing regret for his actions.

“I regret (my actions) as I was drunk at the time. So, I ask for the lightest sentence possible,” he said during his appeal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu, however, urged the court to impose a sentence that prioritised public interest over the interests of the accused.

She noted that photos of the victim’s injuries showed that the act had caused him trauma, with five stitches required to his head.

The court then imposed the prison sentence and caning to take effect from the date the accused was arrested, which was February 11.

According to the case facts, the incident began when the victim was drinking in the area when the accused kicked a motorcycle belonging to a member of the public.

The victim reprimanded the accused for his actions, prompting the accused to become angry and a verbal altercation ensued. The accused then left the scene but returned shortly afterward with a meat cleaver and slashed the victim’s head multiple times.

The victim, who attempted to defend himself, collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment.

Police responded quickly to the area and arrested the accused.