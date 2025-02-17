KUCHING, Feb 17 — A total of 22 individuals, four of whom were children, from seven households in Kampung Tabuan Dayak were made homeless last night after their rented houses were razed by fire.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) despatched teams from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations after a call on the incident was received at 9.01pm.

“The fire involved four two-storey houses that were 100 per cent destroyed.

“Firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire, utilising water supplied from nearby fire hydrants,” Bomba said in a statement.

Bomba also contacted Sarawak Energy to cut off electricity supply and Kuching Water Board to increase the water pressure at the location to facilitate the firefighting operation.

All the fire victims have been temporarily placed at All Saint’s Church Tabuan.

The operation ended at 11.27pm.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire and total value of losses. — The Borneo Post