KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Social media users are reminded to be moderate when expressing opinions on racial matters online, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that as a multiracial country with a diverse society, social media users must be aware of and respect sensitivities when posting comments and opinions on such platforms.

“We need to be careful in navigating sentiments that can easily spread or go viral on social media. My advice as the Communications Minister is that we should exercise moderation when commenting.

“Sometimes, we may think that no one will notice our comments, but in this era, it is so easy for someone (to take note) — even without being an MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) officer.

“Sometimes, netizens can gather various details about individuals who comment on social media, so I believe it is best to practise moderation,” he said at a press conference after the Digital Leadership Excellence Graduation Ceremony 2024 here today.

He was responding to questions about the controversy over a corn vendor’s racial slur, which remains a hot topic on social media.

Yesterday, the vendor, who sparked backlash for displaying a racially charged signboard, apologised to all Malaysians, particularly the Indian community, for his actions that could disrupt harmony.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in a post on X, said the trader had also pledged not to repeat his actions in the future. — Bernama