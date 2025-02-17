IPOH, Feb 17 — Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director commissioner Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said a total of 1,404 police personnel were subjected to disciplinary action last year.

Azri said this includes 164 police officers and rank-and-file personnel who were dismissed last year for various offences.

“Meanwhile, 799 personnel received warnings, 256 were fined, 122 had their emoluments forfeited, 16 had their salary withheld, 15 saw a pay cut and 32 were demoted,” he said in a press conference at the Senior Officers mess here.

During his speech earlier, Azri also said JIPS received 6,696 complaints and reports involving police personnel in 2024 compared to 6,440 the previous year.

He pointed out that the complaints and reports were divided into four categories namely integrity, governance, corruption and general.

“However, not all the complaints are related to corruption. So far only 86 or 1.2 per cent of the complaints involve corruption.

“When compared to the current strength of force, which is around 125,000 people at any one time, the total number of complaints or reports on corruption is only around 0.07 per cent,” he said.

Despite the force receiving fewer complaints about corruption, Azri said that the issue still has a profound impact on the perception of corruption in the police by the public.

“Therefore, efforts to tackle corruption and change this perception should be intensified,” he said.

Azri also said the number of disciplinary investigation papers opened last year stood at 3,603 compared to 3,793 the previous year (2023).