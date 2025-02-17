KLANG, Feb 17 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening its maritime sector with the full implementation of the Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW), a digital platform designed to streamline port operations and enhance trade efficiency.

Mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under the FAL Convention 1965, the system enables electronic data exchange between ships and port authorities, reducing bureaucratic delays and expediting clearance processes.

“Since its introduction at Port Klang in June 2024, the MMSW has been expanded to major ports including Kuantan, Kemaman, Johor, Penang, and Bintulu,” Loke said at a Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Port Klang Authority (LPK).

“The system recorded 10,682 vessel transactions between June and December 2024, with further expansion to ports in Sabah and Sarawak expected by March 2025. Feedback from port operators has been positive, citing enhanced efficiency and reduced administrative burdens,” he added.

Port Klang handled a record 14.64 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, marking a 4.5 per cent increase from the previous year and accounting for 47.7 per cent of the country’s total container throughput.

“We project Port Klang to climb to 10th place in the global container port rankings, surpassing competitors such as Rotterdam and Hong Kong,” Loke said.

Meanwhile, the Port of Tanjung Pelepas recorded 12.2 million TEUs, potentially securing 13th place globally.

Loke outlined several infrastructure initiatives aimed at bolstering Malaysia’s maritime and logistics landscape, including a RM107 million allocation to upgrade the Pulau Indah Ring Road and North Port, as announced in Budget 2025.

The government is also promoting the adoption of Smart Logistics Centres by logistics firms, offering a 60 per cent investment tax allowance over five years to encourage digital transformation in line with Industry 4.0.

A significant development is the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), set to be operational by 2027, which will connect directly to Northport and Westports via a dedicated railway line. The project is expected to reduce road congestion and improve cargo movement efficiency, lessening reliance on highways for heavy freight transport.

“To boost rail freight capacity, the Cabinet has agreed to construct a double track, including a new Standard Gauge track for ECRL services while retaining the existing Meter Gauge track for KTM Berhad (KTMB) services,” Loke said.

He explained that the upgrade would ensure seamless connectivity between Kuantan Port and Northport and Westports in Port Klang via the ECRL, while improving KTMB’s efficiency with the use of the Serendah Bypass to access yards in Port Klang.

To address peak-hour congestion at Port Klang, the transport ministry is reviewing plans to shift container delivery operations to off-peak hours, with findings from a task force expected by March 2025.

On road safety, Loke said the ministry is working on stricter measures to regulate overloaded haulage vehicles, which pose risks to infrastructure integrity. “New policies on enforcement are expected to be announced soon,” he added.

Loke credited the collaboration between the government, logistics operators, and industry stakeholders for the success of Malaysia’s ports, highlighting Port Klang’s role as a key logistics hub.

“With ongoing infrastructure upgrades and digital advancements, Malaysia is well-positioned to remain a major player in global trade,” he said.

The event concluded with Loke officially launching the MMSW system nationwide, underscoring Malaysia’s ambition to become a leading maritime and logistics hub in the region.