PETALING JAYA, 17 Feb — Just days after an incident at a DAP dinner in Penang on Saturday, attention now turns to another tribute dinner for party veteran Lim Kit Siang, scheduled for Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Malaysiakini, the event, organised by party secretary-general Anthony Loke, will mark Kit Siang’s 84th birthday. Invitations have reportedly been extended to DAP leaders, as well as members of its women’s and youth wings. The dinner is set to take place at a Chinese restaurant in Sunway Velocity Mall.

During a press conference on Saturday, Loke referred to the upcoming dinner as evidence of DAP’s unity, emphasising that “there is no Romance of the Three Kingdoms” within the party.

However, on the same day, a confrontation occurred at a DAP dinner in Penang, where party state chief Steven Sim was verbally attacked and insulted by Tan Khong Chong, a special assistant to national chairperson Lim Guan Eng.

A video of part of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Malaysiakini reported that Tan issued an apology for his outburst today.

Guan Eng, the Bagan MP, is said to be facing a tough contest in the upcoming central executive committee (CEC) election on 16 March.